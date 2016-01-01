Capture, annotate and
send screenshots inside

One-Click Install

Slack integration, 100% free forever

How Marker can make your life easier!

Capture anything

Marker offers a wide range of capturing methods with lightning fast speed and Keyboard Shortcuts

Marker captures options Available on: Google chrome
Marker Capture Demo
visual feedback

Get your point across with annotations

Wether you need lines, arrows, text or even emojis,
Marker got you covered 😉

Turn screenshots into Slack messages

All screenshots shared in Slack include a quick link to the original page URL.

Marker create Slack messages
Slack to Marker.io and to Trello, Jira, Bitbucket,…

Edit existing screenshots inside Slack

All Marker screenshots shared inside a Slack Channel can be annotated and shared back into Slack or turned into a Trello card, a JIRA issue, and more…

How are our users using Marker?

Product managers use Marker

Product managers

love taking screenshots to share visual feedback about their product

Designers use Marker

Designers

love providing details around their designs with clarity and context

QA tester use Marker

QA testers

love saving time reporting bugs faster

Only one click.

Install, capture and send your screenshots to Slack now.

One-Click Install

It’s 100% free, forever.

Why they 😍 Marker

ProductiManagers
DigitaliAgencies
QA testers
Designers
Developers
Mike Solomon Thrillist Media Group Logo

Mike Solomon Product Manager

I'm a huge fan of Marker because it reduces the friction between bug discovery and ticket creation.

Marker does not only save me time, but it also makes sure that every bug that I find on my site gets logged -- no reason to have something fall through the cracks because I told myself I'll log it later.

Will Graham Devlift logo

Will Graham Owner & Founder

Since adopting Marker, our team has seen a dramatic increase in testing productivity and turnaround time for clients updates.

The fact that Marker integrates seamlessly with Trello makes bug reporting and bug tracking virtually painless.

Ragnheidur Gretarsdottir Tripcreator logo

Ragnheidur Gretarsdottir Quality Assurance Tester

As a Tester, Marker helps me so much in my line of work, where I’m reporting bugs on a daily basis.

I love how easy it is to report feedback and give context for the rest of our team.

Bianca Chrysostomou Bluechilli logo

Bianca Chrysostomou Senior UX Designer

As a Designer, a big part of my job is providing feedback to ensure all websites we build match the initial design.

When I see a visual glitch, a wrong copy or a broken link, I just snap a screenshot with Marker and create a Trello card in 1-click.

Jean Baptiste Prospect logo

Jean Baptiste CTO

Our team of support reps and testers uses Marker to report bugs and feedback from our app, directly into Trello.

I love that all issues include a link back to the page URL of where the screenshot was captured.

Speed up your existing workflow with our integrations

Find your integration

First, download the extension.

You'll create your account later.

google chrome logo   Install Chrome extension

Coming soon on Firefox

The Marker extension is designed to work on desktop

Enter your email to continue your sign up process when you'll be at your desk.